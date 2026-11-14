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Red and Gold Runs at 2026 NCAA DIII Women’s Cross Country Metro Regional Championship
12 days ago
Bethlehem, Pa. – (11/14/2026) – Gwynedd Mercy University traveled to Lehigh University's Goodman Campus today for the 2026 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III Women's Cross Country Metro Regional. The Griffins placed 23rd in the 23-team field with 647 total points. Freshman Cara Mott (Philadelphia, Pa.) ran a personal record six kilometer (6K) time of 25:39.9; she was the Red and Gold's top finisher and the 100th runner to cross the finish line.