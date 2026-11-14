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Secret Garden Residence by Olson Kundig Unfolds Around a Private Courtyard
13 days ago
On a narrow, tree-lined lot set one tier back from Lake Washington, Olson Kundig designed a house that turns inward and reveals itself gradually. Secret Garden Residence is organized around a central south-facing courtyard, with two garden terraces above it, bringing the landscape into the house and making the interior garden feel larger than the site.