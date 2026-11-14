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Romario attacks Ancelotti and calls on the federation president to sack him: “You’re not up to the job of managing Brazil!”
By Emanuele Tramacere,3 days ago
For Carlo Ancelotti, today's friendly against Japan ended in a 3-2 defeat sealed after the 90th minute, a sending-off and controversial comments about the referee. He also faced fierce criticism, including from former national-team greats. Former World Cup winner Romario's comments have caused a stir back home. The match: Brazil...