undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Patriots Activate OL Greg Van Roten, FB Reggie Gilliam Off IR
By Ely Allen,3 days ago
The Patriots are getting some relief on the offensive side of the ball as they announced today that offensive lineman Greg Van Roten and fullback Reggie Gilliam will be activated off injured reserve. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has finally landed on IR, though, as he continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. In addition, the Patriots have designated offensive guard Andrew Rupcich as their standard gameday practice squad elevation.