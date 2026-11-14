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Evers Fires Wisconsin UW Regent Timothy Nixon Over Alleged Staff Altercation
By Lyndsey Parker,2 days ago
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has fired Universities of Wisconsin System Regent Timothy Nixon, effective immediately, after receiving reports that Nixon allegedly had an altercation with staff supporting an official university meeting. The governor's office did not release details about what happened during the reported incident. According to WisPolitics, Evers’s dismissal...