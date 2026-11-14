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The Feast returns for a fifth year on Nov. 22
By Rachel Miller Editor,2 days ago
The Feast is returning to Oak Crest Elementary School in Belle Plaine on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Feast was first held in 2022, thanks to a generous donation from Roger Moody and Moody Enterprise. Betsy and Pat Ollhoff were on vacation, sitting by the pool, when Pat shared that Moody wanted to host a dinner for the community on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.