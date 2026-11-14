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UPDATE: Lexington County sheriff's deputy injured, suspect killed in shooting
By Allen Wallace,2 days ago
A Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputy was wounded and a suspect killed in a shooting Saturday at Jamil Temple in Columbia. According to a statement from the department, a patron at at the South Carolina Arms Collectors Association Gun and Knife Show shot a deputy who was working security at the building at 206 Jamil Road, just off I-26 near St. Andrews Road. The deputy returned fire, killing the suspect.
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