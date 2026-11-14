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Clark County Spotlights Azaya, a Dragon Ball Z Fan Dreaming of Going Pro Gaming
By Amanda Williams,3 days ago
A creative, thoughtful young person named Azaya is featured in Clark County’s adoption spotlight program, which seeks forever families for children, with the county describing him as full of personality and passionate about reading, drawing, and gaming. He dreams of one day becoming a professional gamer, and county officials say he just needs the right family to help him get there.