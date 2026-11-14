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Arlington Car Break-Ins Leave Stolen Dallas Cowboys-Decal GMC Truck Missing
By Brooke Baranski,3 days ago
Vermont State Police are asking for the public's help after multiple vehicles were entered and items were stolen from them overnight in Arlington, with one stolen vehicle recovered early Thursday but a maroon pickup truck still missing. Troopers say the thefts happened sometime between 10 p.m. on November 11 and 1 a.m. on November 12, hitting vehicles near East Arlington Road, VT Route 7A, and Old Mill Road.