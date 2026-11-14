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Riverside's CBU Christmas Welcomes Back Alum Jonathan Blair for Two-Day Run
By Riley Bennett,3 days ago
Jonathan Blair, an actor, writer and alumnus of California Baptist University, is set to return to his alma mater as the special guest for the ninth annual A CBU Christmas, appearing in the second act of the production. The four performances are scheduled for Dec. 5 and 6 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day at the Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center in Riverside.
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