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Reviewed: ‘The Killing of a Chestnut Tree’ is a fantastical and layered take on the Holmes and Watson mysteries
By Jacob Orlando,13 days ago
Content warnings: homophobia, allusions to violence. Deep in a far-flung forest in Victorian England lies the isolated village of Farleigh. Folks fill their days tending orchards, life moves slow and things are peaceful. That is, until the Duke of Farleigh is murdered. And it’s no ordinary murder – the Duke is a beloved tree felled with the village’s only ax. Enter Havelock Harper, a celebrity detective whose exploits are chronicled in The Times newspaper by his companion, major Sebastian Wright. Havelock and Sebastian venture to Farleigh to investigate the Duke’s death, bringing readers along for a whimsical, woodsy mystery that is a welcome break from the modern world and a promising start to a series.