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Munich Same Game Parlay: Patriots/Lions
By Nick Galaida,3 days ago
The NFL international tour continues in Week 10, with the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions meeting in Munich, Germany. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. If looking for a fun way to sweat Patriots vs. Lions, I have put together a three-leg same game parlay (+350) for this international affair. As always, it is worth noting that straight wagers are a far more profitable long-term betting strategy than parlays. Still, parlays can be a fun way to get some extra action on a game to make things interesting!