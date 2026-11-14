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Bruins prospect Dean Letourneau beats the buzzer for Boston College with 1.5 seconds left
By Skyler Walker,3 days ago
Bruins prospect Dean Letourneau beat the clock with 1.5 seconds left for Boston College last night, according to NESN. It's the kind of clip that gets passed around Bruins circles on a Saturday morning, and it lands just hours before the Wild arrive at TD Garden. Marco Sturm's team is coming off a 2-5 loss to Montreal on Thursday, so a little good news from the pipeline goes down easy.