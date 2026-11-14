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NHL Rumors: The Red Wings Aren’t Biting on Yurov and Three First-Rounders
By Mark Easson,3 days ago
The Minnesota Wild may not have submitted a new offer for Dylan Larkin to the Detroit Red Wings; it may just be a standing offer of Danila Yurov and three first-round picks. Jamison Coyle: “We got to ask you what’s the latest on Dylan Larkin. It sounds like there might be some rumblings out there that the Minnesota Wild have made yet another offer to try and acquire the centerman from Detroit. What are you hearing?”
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