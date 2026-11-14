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One team’s ‘attention to detail’ made the difference in Country Day’s title match vs. Dunham
By CHRISTOPHER DABE,3 days ago
LAFAYETTE — Country Day played two close sets and then coasted in the third to complete a state championship sweep of Dunham on Saturday at the Cajundome. With the score tied 21-all in the first set and 19-all in the second, the top-seeded Cajuns finished strong in both before a dominant third set carried them to their 11th consecutive state title, and the school’s first in Division IV.
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