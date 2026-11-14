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The Fernando Mendoza era marks a sizeable shift for rebuilding Raiders
By Ray Aspuria,3 days ago
While Seattle Seahawks are shaky offensively, defense is still stingy as Mike Macdonald is a challenge for Klint Kubiak. Nandomania is upon Raider Nation. By trading former starter Kirk Cousins for a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are turning to the top pick in the 2026 draft Fernando Mendoza at quarterback. The move from a 38-year-old veteran to the 23-year-old rookie marks a sizeable shift for the Silver & Black.