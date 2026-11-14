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Rubio Racked Up $1.2M in Flights to Son's Gators Games, Washington Post Finds
By David Abrams,3 days ago
The reimbursement question is distinct from the estimated cost of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s travel. Since taking office, Rubio has flown to Gainesville aboard government aircraft at least 23 times, including 15 trips the State Department labeled purely personal. A Washington Post analysis put the government’s flight costs at more than $1.2 million, largely in connection with trips to watch his son play football for the Florida Gators; that estimate is not a figure for what Rubio personally owes.