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A Four-Year-Old Gene Test Got Reclassified — And a Phone Call Changed Everything
By Adrian Barnett,3 days ago
Joelle Barrick learned in October 2021 that she carried a variant in the BRCA2 gene, but doctors at the time could not tell her whether it actually raised her cancer risk. It was labeled a variant of uncertain significance — essentially a genetic question mark. Four years later, a single phone call would upend everything she thought she knew about that result.