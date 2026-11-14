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What Every Girl Should Know @ Wayward Artist – Review
By orange,3 days ago
Even when a fictional character is not a superhero — they still have plenty of powers at their disposal. There’s the power of love, the power of rock, and — of course — the power of imagination. Fittingly, the power of imagination can be used in a variety of ways. In many stories, a character or characters create magnificent fantasy lives, which gives them the inner strength to make positive change in their real lives. Then there are the stories that deconstruct the idea of living in a fantasy world. What Every Girl Should Know falls into the latter category.