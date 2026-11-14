undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Crist retains Holloway as St. Petersburg police chief
2 days ago
November 14, 2026 - Mayor-elect Charlie Crist announced that Anthony Holloway will remain chief of the St. Petersburg Police Department, marking the first major personnel decision of his transition. Holloway, who has led the department since August 2014, accepted the offer and said he looks forward to continuing the city's public safety efforts. Holloway began his law enforcement career in Clearwater in 1985 and previously served as police chief in Somerville, Massachusetts and Clearwater. Additional transition information is available at mayorelectcrist.com.
3