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Ryan: Where Did the Early STOL Pioneer Disappear?
By Kapil Kajal,2 days ago
In 1922, T.C. Ryan started a flying service in San Diego, which led to several aviation businesses with the Ryan name, including the Ryan Airline Company in 1925. T.C. Ryan was involved in companies that helped build Charles Lindbergh’s famous transatlantic plane, the Spirit of St. Louis, but he did not actually build the aircraft himself. He had been an owner or partner in several businesses, including one called Ryan Aeronautical. The company’s first aircraft was the S-T Sport Trainer. This low-wing, tandem-seat monoplane featured a 95 hp Menasco B-4 Pirate engine. The company built five of these before moving to the Ryan ST-A Aerobatic model, which had a more powerful 125 hp Menasco C-4 engine in 1935. The ST-A had enough power for aerobatic performances and won the International Aerobatic Championships in 1937. An improved version, the ST-A Special, was built in 1936 with a 150 hp supercharged Menasco C-4S engine. In 1937 and 1938, the company introduced a second aircraft model, the S-C Sport Coupe, also known as SC-W. It was a larger three-seater with a 145-hp Warner Super Scarab radial engine, a sliding canopy, and side-by-side front seating.