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Hundreds of flights canceled at Orlando International Airport following nationwide FAA ground stop
By Bryanna Howard,3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Orlando International Airport following Friday’s nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop, leaving travelers stranded and scrambling to find another way home. According to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), 281 flights were canceled Friday, Nov. 13, including 123...
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