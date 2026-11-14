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Repair of old copper wiring caused US flight disruption: Trump admin
2 days ago
The Trump administration blamed the mess that began Friday on a botched replacement of old copper wire communication lines. The nationwide ground stop -- meaning no planes can take off -- sparked widespread chaos and left hundreds of thousands of passengers in limbo, with some pulled off planes moments before they were due to depart by airline staff who appeared in the dark about unfolding events.