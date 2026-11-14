undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nick Wright ‘Skeptical’ Steelers’ Defense Is ‘As Good As Its Numbers Suggest’
By Troy Montgomery,3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense disappointed in a big way last season. Former head coach Mike Tomlin thought it could do historic things, but instead, it was one of the worst defenses that the Steelers had in years. It finished ranked 26th in the NFL. However, that unit has looked rejuvenated this year. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has it playing up to its potential, ranking seventh in the NFL currently. Despite that, Nick Wright isn’t sold on Pittsburgh’s defense yet.