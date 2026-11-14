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New Orleans daily seeks energy and industry development reporter
By Full-Time,12 days ago
The Times-Picayune and The Advocate are seeking an energy and industrial development reporter to join our growing business desk. Louisiana is in the midst of a boom in new industrial projects, with tens of billions of dollars in investments set to arrive in coming years. Liquefied Natural Gas terminals are turning coastal Louisiana into a crucial hub for global energy markets. At the same time, wind and solar projects on land and offshore are under development, potentially reshaping how Louisiana generates power even as it remains tied to fossil fuels.