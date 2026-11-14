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Sandbox brings the laughs with their LUCKY STIFF (Review)
By Rachel's Reviews,3 days ago
I admit sometimes my reviews may seem a little bit strange to those reading outside of the Utah scene. Something that is bold or relevant in this state may seem simple even outdated in other places. Such is the case with my thoughts on the production of Lucky Stiff I saw last night at Sandbox Theatre Company. I can see this musical being seen as a light lark other places but in Utah it’s a rather bold pick for a community theater. Fortunately Sandbox not only picked the zany musical but did it with a lot of gusto and fun.
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