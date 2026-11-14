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Prednisone Pharmacokinetics during Pregnancy and Lactation
By Rachel J Ryu,3 days ago
To evaluate the steady-state pharmacokinetics of prednisone and its metabolite prednisolone in pregnant and lactating female subjects, nineteen subjects received prednisone (4–40 mg/day orally) in early- (n=3), mid- (n=9) and late- (n=13) pregnancy as well as postpartum with (n=2) and without (n=5) lactation. Serial blood and urine samples were collected over one dosing interval. Prednisone and its metabolite, prednisolone, steady-state non-compartmental PK parameters were estimated. During pregnancy, prednisone apparent oral clearance (CL/F) increased with dose (35.1 ± 11.4 L/h with 5 mg, 52.6 ± 5.2 L/h with 10 mg, and 64.3 ± 6.9 L/h with 20 mg, p=0.001). Similarly, unbound prednisone apparent oral clearance increased with dose. In addition, prednisolone renal clearance increased with dose (0.3 ± 0.3 L/h with 5 mg, 0.5 ± 0.4 L/h with 10 mg, and 1.3 ± 1.1 L/h with 20 mg, p=0.002). Higher prednisone (r=0.57, p≤0.05) and prednisolone (r=0.75, p≤0.05) concentrations led to higher percentage of unbound drug. Breast milk/plasma AUC ratios were 0.5–0.6 for prednisone and 0.02–0.03 for prednisolone. Relative infant doses were 0.35–0.53% and 0.09–0.18%, for prednisone and prednisolone, respectively. Prednisone and prednisolone exhibit dose- and concentration-dependent pharmacokinetics during pregnancy and infant exposure to these agents via breast milk is minimal.