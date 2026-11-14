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UC Golden Eagles clinch share of MEC football title to earn NCAA Division II playoff berth
By ANTHONY DAMCOTT,3 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The University of Charleston football team is back on top of the Mountain East Conference. With a 34-19 home win over West Virginia State on Saturday, the Golden Eagles clinched a share of the Mountain East Conference championship alongside West Liberty University. Both teams went 6-2 in conference play this season.