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Dolphins fan confidence climbs following Lions game, ahead of Week 10 at Colts
By Kevin Nogle,2 days ago
The fans remain confident in the direction of the Miami Dolphins despite the 1-7 record. The Miami Dolphins have won just one game over the first nine weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Having already passed their bye week, the Dolphins are 1-7, which would typically lead to a frustrated fanbase itching for change. This year, for the Dolphins, however, the fans seem to be accepting that this is only the first season of a long-term rebuild, understanding that losses now may lead to victories in the future.