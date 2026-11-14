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Review – Minecraft (Switch 2)
By Leo Faria,2 days ago
At this point, what can be said about Minecraft that hasn’t been said a million times before? One of the most important games of all time, possibly THE single most impactful game of the 21st century in terms of sheer popularity, an indie so popular it became part of mainstream pop culture to a degree very other entertainment products have ever been able to. What can a brand new Switch 2 port of the seminal survival crafting game bring to the table that its many, MANY previous ports haven’t?