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Review – Shrek 2 Remastered
By Leo Faria,2 days ago
Somebody once told me that hoping for a remaster of a licensed game like Shrek 2 wouldn’t exactly make me the sharpest tool in the shed. After all, the years start coming and they don’t stop coming, and expecting an Activision licensed tie-in game from the Gamecube era to make a comeback seemed about as likely as finding a talking donkey voiced by Eddie Murphy in your backyard. Against all odds, Shrek 2 Remastered is actually a thing. The question is, does this remaster still have what it takes to be an All-Star, or have my teenage memories been doing all the heavy lifting? There’s only one way to find out. Let’s get this show on, get paid, and see if all that glitters is truly gold.