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4 US Stars Who Could Genuinely Improve Man Utd Under Mauricio Pochettino - No Pulisic
By Jake Pearce,3 days ago
The international break can sometimes be seen as the perfect time to change management within a football club, giving players two weeks with their new boss to gel together without worrying about competitive games. Manchester United have clearly made that decision, sacking Michael Carrick and replacing him with current USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino.