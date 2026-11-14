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Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $25 bonus for Texas-LSU, college football predictions on Saturday
By Andy Bryan,3 days ago
The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday's college football games. The Texas Longhorns will visit the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, LSU trades at $0.64 per share. Click here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit: