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TWO DEFENDANTS SENTENCED IN WAYNE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT TUESDAY
By Mark Wells,4 days ago
Two defendants received sentences Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. 63-year-old Cloyce R. Crickman of Golden Gate pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced by Associate Judge Denton W. Aud to 18 months of probation and five days in the Wayne County Jail. Crickman was also ordered to pay $2,887 in fines and court fees. The case stems from a DUI charge filed in late April of this year.