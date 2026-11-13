undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Palantir Technologies Inc Stock (PLTR) Moved Down by 3.05% on Nov 13: Drivers Behind the Movement
10 days ago
What is driving Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)’s stock price down today?. Palantir Technologies experienced downward pressure as market participants engaged in profit-taking across high-multiple enterprise software and artificial intelligence equities. Given Palantir's elevated valuation multiples relative to the broader software peer group, the stock exhibits heightened sensitivity to shifts in broader market sentiment. When risk appetite moderates or benchmark yields create friction for duration-sensitive growth assets, capital often rotates out of high-beta market leaders, exerting immediate downward momentum on shares.