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Jeremiah Smith surpasses John Standeford, becomes all-time Big Ten receiving yards leader
By Ethan Stone,3 days ago
Jeremiah Smith has been breaking records at Ohio State since the moment he stepped on campus, as he is putting together one of the best careers in Buckeyes history. On Saturday, he added to his resume as he broke John Standeford’s record for most career receiving yards in Big Ten history. He now sits at 3,875 yards and counting entering the final weeks of the regular season.