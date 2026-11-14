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Lapeer County man charged in Van Buren County poaching case, faces $22,000 fine
By News Channel 3,3 days ago
How many deer did Justin Ernst illegally take according to charges?. A 38-year-old Lapeer County man is facing charges in Van Buren County after authorities say he illegally poached multiple deer despite having his hunting license permanently revoked. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Justin Ernst’s hunting license was...