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UFC 334 live results, highlights, play-by-play | Gane vs. Hokit
By Tim Edwards,3 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS! Watch Gane Survive (Barely) Hokit’s Pressure-Heavy Attack Right Here!. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is live TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 14, 2026) with UFC 334, taking place inside the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, streaming exclusively live on Paramount+. UFC 334’s main event is a big one: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit is the featured attraction for UFC’s Heavyweight crown. The co-main is a big deal, too, with Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes for UFC’s women’s Bantamweight belt.