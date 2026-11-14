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Nvidia introduces a way to reduce shader compilation stutter in supported games
By Help Desk Geek StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,13 days ago
Nvidia’s GeForce Game Ready 621.01 WHQL driver, announced October 20, 2026, adds support for Microsoft’s Advanced Shader Delivery on GeForce RTX graphics cards, according to Nvidia’s driver announcement. It’s the company’s second answer to shader compilation stutter, following Auto Shader Compilation, a beta setting that arrived in the Nvidia App in spring 2026.