undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cooke City forest project resumes; smaller scope, ongoing concerns
11 days ago
Last month, Custer Gallatin National Forest reintroduced a debated forest project near Cooke City, albeit reduced in size. This Cooke City Fuels and Forest Health Project was previously rescinded due to legal threats from environmental groups. The revised plan aims to bolster fire resilience in 2,788 acres within a larger 20,000-acre area just northeast of Yellowstone National Park.