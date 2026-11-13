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Montana Student Proficiency Rises in 2024 MAST Assessment Results
10 days ago
Montana counties reported significant improvements in language arts and math proficiency among students in grades 3 to 8. The data come from the second year of the statewide standardized assessment protocol, implemented in the 2024 school year. These scores, released by the Office of Public Instruction, show increased proficiency since the introduction of the Montana Aligned to Standards Through-Year Assessment (MAST).