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ICE Arrests Argentinian Acrobats at Phoenix Airport, Sparking Concerns
13 days ago
Argentinian Acrobats Arrested by ICE at Phoenix Airport Amid Rising Apprehensions. In a recent incident highlighting increasing enforcement activity, two Argentinian performers, Agustin Baccega and Gustavo Romanello, were detained by plainclothes ICE agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. The arrest, described by ICE as a “targeted enforcement action,” has raised concerns among immigration advocates.