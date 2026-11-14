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Rams Transcripts: Head Coach Sean McVay, 11/9/26
By Rico Cabrera, Sr.,13 days ago
(East Los Angeles, CA) [From The Editor’s Desk]: The Rams’ Monday, Week 10 Zoom media call with Head Coach Sean McVay took place with lots of questions from reporters, especially about the right knee injury that star wide receiver Puka Nacua suffered, as well as other injuries to starting left guard Steve Avila, tight end Davis Allen, and wide receiver/special teams player Jordan Whittington.