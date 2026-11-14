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How to Download and Install Drivers from Manufacturer Websites (Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS) — Step-by-Step
By Help Desk Geek StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,13 days ago
Windows Update isn’t offering the driver you need, or the one it installed left you with no sound, a dead touchpad, or Wi-Fi that keeps dropping. You can download and install drivers directly from the manufacturer’s support site for Dell, HP, Lenovo, and ASUS PCs running Windows 10 or Windows 11, as long as the maker still publishes drivers for your model and Windows version.