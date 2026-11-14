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Microsoft rolls back spam rules that caused Outlook.com messages to bounce
By Help Desk Geek StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,12 days ago
Outlook.com messages were bouncing and leaving you unaware of missed mail, Windows Central reported on November 12, 2026. Microsoft has since rolled back the faulty spam-enforcement update, restored mail flow, and marked the incident resolved. The problem sat in Microsoft’s mail service, not in a local Outlook, Office, or Windows update.