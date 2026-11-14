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FAA contractor, router focus of investigation into air traffic halt
3 days ago
Could one single router have been the cause of the nationwide ground stop that halted more than 10,000 flights?. That's the culprit identified Nov. 14 by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who said aerospace and defense technology company L3Harris was conducting routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire to fiber in at least one remote location.