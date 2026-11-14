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Michigan Jewish Poll Reveals Challenges for Democrats on Israel Issue
11 days ago
Michigan Jewish Votes: A Swing Factor in Political Dynamics. The Jewish Majority, a political organization, recently conducted a poll involving 883 self-identified Jews in Michigan, gathering responses via text messages from October 25 to November 10. The survey highlighted significant insights into voting patterns and influences among the Jewish community in the region.