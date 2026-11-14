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Sophie Cunningham Drops Honest Quote on Luka Doncic Comparison by Addressing Contract Differences
By Andrew Peters,3 days ago
"You're missing a big one. He also makes $50 million a year. I make $700,000 on my WNBA check," Cunningham said. "You should compare me more to Quentin Grimes. You know, we average around, you know, eight to 10 points. I think that's it. My 3-point shooting is actually better than the both of them. And so if we're going to compare, let's compare."