undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bronco women's basketball takes first road trip to Dayton
12 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio -- The Western Michigan University women's basketball team takes to the road this weekend for the first time this season. Junior guard Zuri Ransom led Western Michigan on offense with a career-high 15 points in a close 61-56 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. Ransom, along with junior guard Kailey Starks and junior forward Emily Van Timmeren, all had double figure evenings for the Broncos on Tuesday.
1