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Report: Former Arizona Wide Receiver Commit Braylen Ross Flips to Oklahoma State
By Marshall Scott,3 days ago
Support PFB with a PFB+ membership — $8 a month or $50 for a year. The Cowboys’ spree of flipping commitments continues. Class of 2027 wide receiver Braylen Ross flipped his commitment from Arizona to Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon, according to Rivals’ Greg Biggins. Ross is listed at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds and hails from California. He had been committed to the Wildcats since May.